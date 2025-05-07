Prince Harry receives warning from Judge amid major legal battle

Prince Harry has received a major warning from a judge for his legal battle against Associated Newspapers Ltd.
On Tuesday, May 6, the Duke of Sussex’s lawyer David Sherborne appeared in London court for a hearing, weeks after he lost a case with the government over King Charles youngest son’s security arrangements.
As per GB News, the judge warned Harry that his legal battle against the media house is not a "public inquiry.”
Meghan Markle’s husband was ordered to bring “real example” instead of making allegations about unlawful information gathering.
The Judge asked, “What is the control mechanism to ensure this does not become a wide-ranging public inquiry? What the court is looking for is real examples."
He also warned Harry’s legal team that researching other articles by the same journalist would not help him "one bit.”
The Duke’s lawyer responded to judge, “The claimants' cases allege a web of illegal acts - pulling on threads of that web may reveal more of the pattern.”
David claimed that disclosure so far had shown “widespread use of unlawful information gathering across the titles by journalists and various desks, but the approach to disclosure has allowed only a partial picture of the wrongdoing.”
About Prince Harry’s legal battle against Associated Newspapers
Prince Harry is suing Associated Newspapers (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid, along with five renowned British figures and musician Elton John.
They alleged that ANL has been breaching privacy for almost 30 years, including tapping their phones and bugging their homes.