Royal

Sarah Ferguson launches Global Impact Platform with 'powerful' statement

The Duchess of York finally established a pioneer platform to develop safe future for the changemakers

Sarah Ferguson launches Global Impact Platform with 'powerful' statement

Sarah Ferguson has taken a major step to empower the next generation of changemakers!

The Duchess of York made a delightful announcement about her new venture as she takes on a challenge to reshape the future of the young leaders.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Fergie turned to her official Instagram handle to share that she has launched a website, a day after VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations at Buckingham Palace.

In her post, the 65-year-old British Royal Family member stated that she has taken an initiative to "accelerate bold, brilliant young leaders" for a meaningful change across the world.

"Today, I’m proud to launch the official website of the Youth Impact Council, a powerful platform to accelerate bold, brilliant young leaders who are driving meaningful change around the world," she captioned.

The mom-of-two continued, "As Co-Founder and Global Ambassador, alongside my fellow co-founders Anna-Grace Millward, Kevin J Patel, and Richard Loomis, I am committed to uplifting youth voices and building real intergenerational partnerships for impact. This Council is more than a moment. It is a movement."

"Our inaugural members are some of the most outstanding young voices of their generation. They stand at the heart of powerful initiatives working to better the world, and I am honoured to champion their leadership," she concluded.

Sarah Ferguson announces launch of Youth Impact Council:

Prince Andrew's former wife has initially announced the launch of the Youth Impact Council during New York Climate Week on September 25, 2024. 

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hit Met Gala bash after confirming 3rd pregnancy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hit Met Gala bash after confirming 3rd pregnancy

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son follows in his father’s footsteps with huge milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son follows in his father’s footsteps with huge milestone

Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer

Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bombshell reason to skip 2025 Met Gala exposed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bombshell reason to skip 2025 Met Gala exposed

Queen Camilla plants ‘final poppies’ at Tower of London on 80 years of VE Day
Queen Camilla plants ‘final poppies’ at Tower of London on 80 years of VE Day
Meghan Markle marks Prince Archie's 6th birthday with new snap: 'Our son, our sun'
Meghan Markle marks Prince Archie's 6th birthday with new snap: 'Our son, our sun'
George, Charlotte 'reflect' timeless bond of King Charles, Princess Anne
George, Charlotte 'reflect' timeless bond of King Charles, Princess Anne
Queen Mary rocks pink blazer like fashion pro during UNFPA meeting
Queen Mary rocks pink blazer like fashion pro during UNFPA meeting
Prince William, Kate leave Charlotte, Louis behind for special veteran party
Prince William, Kate leave Charlotte, Louis behind for special veteran party
Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
King Carl, Silvia receive Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir at Palace
King Carl, Silvia receive Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir at Palace
Buckingham Palace drops special surprise on Prince Archie's sixth birthday
Buckingham Palace drops special surprise on Prince Archie's sixth birthday
Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face
Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face
Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
King Charles, Queen Camilla unveil state portraits to mark coronation's 2nd anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla unveil state portraits to mark coronation's 2nd anniversary