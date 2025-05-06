Sarah Ferguson launches Global Impact Platform with 'powerful' statement

Sarah Ferguson has taken a major step to empower the next generation of changemakers!
The Duchess of York made a delightful announcement about her new venture as she takes on a challenge to reshape the future of the young leaders.
On Tuesday, May 6th, Fergie turned to her official Instagram handle to share that she has launched a website, a day after VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations at Buckingham Palace.
In her post, the 65-year-old British Royal Family member stated that she has taken an initiative to "accelerate bold, brilliant young leaders" for a meaningful change across the world.
"Today, I’m proud to launch the official website of the Youth Impact Council, a powerful platform to accelerate bold, brilliant young leaders who are driving meaningful change around the world," she captioned.
The mom-of-two continued, "As Co-Founder and Global Ambassador, alongside my fellow co-founders Anna-Grace Millward, Kevin J Patel, and Richard Loomis, I am committed to uplifting youth voices and building real intergenerational partnerships for impact. This Council is more than a moment. It is a movement."
"Our inaugural members are some of the most outstanding young voices of their generation. They stand at the heart of powerful initiatives working to better the world, and I am honoured to champion their leadership," she concluded.
Prince Andrew's former wife has initially announced the launch of the Youth Impact Council during New York Climate Week on September 25, 2024.