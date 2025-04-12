Entertainment

Will Smith's comeback album faces big blow years after Chris Rock Oscars drama

Will Smith's album ‘Based on a True Story’, his first in over 20 years, was released on March 28

  • April 12, 2025
Will Smith's comeback album in 20 years has failed to grab the fans heart!

The Pursuit of Happyness actor’s latest record Based On A True Story has reportedly flopped.

Despite his superstar status, the album only sold 268 copies in its first week in the UK while it is said to have only been downloaded 36 times, as per The Sun.

The album, which features collaborations with big-name artists like Big Sean, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, and his son Jaden, failed to make a commercial impact.

Moreover, it has failed to crack the Top 200 following its release last month and has become his first album not to chart in the US.

As per the report, the album was hoped to be a start of a music resurgence for Will in the wake of his controversial Chris Rock Oscars slap in 2022 - the move that tarnished his career.

Despite of the album’s disappointing sales, Will Smith said he is planning on releasing two more albums this year. 

He even announced a UK tour with dates in Scarborough, Cardiff, Manchester, London and Wolverhampton this August.

