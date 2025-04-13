'Dazed and Confused' star Nicky Katt breathes his last at 54

Nicky Katt, best known for his role in the cult classic Dazed and Confused, has reportedly died at the age of 54.
As per Deadline and The Wrap, John Sloss, founder and partner of Sloss Law, the firm that provided the actor’s legal representation, has confirmed Katt's death.
However, his cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Katt was known for his acting in 1993's Dazed and Confused.
He also made appearance in several Steven Soderbergh films, including the 2002 comedy Full Frontal (alongside Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt) and in the 2013 Liberace biopic Behind the Candelabra.
Katt took on a darkly comedic role as an actor playing Adolf Hitler in a fictional stage production titled The Sound and the Führer.
At the time, Katt shared that the role gave him an opportunity to look acting with different perspective,
"There's so much desperation in the air, in Los Angeles especially. You don’t notice it in New York as much," he said.
Katt added, "Everybody plays it a little cooler there, and people have a lot more interaction with each other. I think Stanley Kubrick called the vibe in L.A. a 'low-level malevolence.' It eats away at you at some point."
He also starred in 1999's The Limey and in Christopher Nolan’s 2002 remake of Insomnia.
Nicky Katt took villainous roles as he played his character in A Time to Kill alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Matthew McConaughey.