Royal

Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer in 2024, less than a year after his coronation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Queen Camilla has revealed what motivates the cancer-driven King Charles, who has been impressing everyone with his dedication to his work.

While talking to the UK journalists covering their four-day trip to Italy last week, the queen made the heartwarming revelation.

“I think he loves his work and it keeps him going,” she told the media.

Queen Camilla went on to share, "And I think it’s wonderful, you know, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem. That's what he's driven by. Helping others."

Despite his ongoing cancer treatment and brief hospitalization last month, the monarch has remains committed to his royal duties and refuses to slow down or cut back on his workload.

"We've all tried!" says a senior Palace official.

They further added, "But as people will have seen, the King enjoys his work, he enjoys engaging with as many people as possible.. he knows he is fortunate to be in a position to make a difference and is determined to do just that."

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer in 2024, less than a year after his coronation.

