Sports

Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect

Gamers are highly anticipating information on new crossovers, and other collaboration skins this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect

Epic Games is reportedly working on a "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" event and new collaboration skins.

A leaker ShpeshalNick on Monday, April 14, 2025, claimed that Fortnite is working on crossover skins with IPs such as Doom and Death Stranding.

Appearing on the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast, the leaker notes that other skins on the way include Agent 47 from Hitman, characters from Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, presumably the protagonist Henry and Sir Hans Capom, and Billy and Jimmy from Double Dragon.

The claim also teased that new Mortal Kombat skins will also be included in Fortnite, along with pixel-style cosmetics of Marvel characters, an undisclosed NBA player, the Doom Slayer version of Doom: The Dark Ages, and actor Jack Black.

To note, athletes and celebrities, such as NFL star Patrick Mahomes, singer Ariana Grande, and YouTuber MrBeast have also received the Fortnite treatment.

Crossover characters mentioned in Fortnite leak:

  • Jack Black (Seemingly not connected to the Minecraft movie)
  • More Mortal Kombat characters
  • Death Stranding characters
  • Tony Hawk Pro Skater characters
  • Doom Slayer (Doom: The Dark Ages)
  • Billy and Jimmy (Double Dragon)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 characters (Potentially Henry and Sir Hans Capon)
  • Agent 47 (Hitman)
  • Marvel characters in pixel art
  • Unknown NBA player

Gamers are highly anticipating information on these potential new crossovers, and other collaboration skins this year, such as Negan from The Walking Dead, Dupli-Kate from Invincible, and baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

Recently, Fortnite released Sabrina Carpenter skins, bringing the pop music sensation to the game.

To note, the company has yet to officially confirm how "Fortnite" and Epic Games will go about bringing a "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" event.

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood
Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback
Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win
Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win
McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win
McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win
Kyren Lacy, former LSU receiver, dies at 24 in suspected suicide
Kyren Lacy, former LSU receiver, dies at 24 in suspected suicide
Nintendo Switch 2's sports game library: All you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2's sports game library: All you need to know
Monte Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz claims sixth ATP Masters 1000 title
Monte Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz claims sixth ATP Masters 1000 title
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley