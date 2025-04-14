Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect

Epic Games is reportedly working on a "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" event and new collaboration skins.
A leaker ShpeshalNick on Monday, April 14, 2025, claimed that Fortnite is working on crossover skins with IPs such as Doom and Death Stranding.
Appearing on the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast, the leaker notes that other skins on the way include Agent 47 from Hitman, characters from Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, presumably the protagonist Henry and Sir Hans Capom, and Billy and Jimmy from Double Dragon.
The claim also teased that new Mortal Kombat skins will also be included in Fortnite, along with pixel-style cosmetics of Marvel characters, an undisclosed NBA player, the Doom Slayer version of Doom: The Dark Ages, and actor Jack Black.
To note, athletes and celebrities, such as NFL star Patrick Mahomes, singer Ariana Grande, and YouTuber MrBeast have also received the Fortnite treatment.
Crossover characters mentioned in Fortnite leak:
- Jack Black (Seemingly not connected to the Minecraft movie)
- More Mortal Kombat characters
- Death Stranding characters
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater characters
- Doom Slayer (Doom: The Dark Ages)
- Billy and Jimmy (Double Dragon)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 characters (Potentially Henry and Sir Hans Capon)
- Agent 47 (Hitman)
- Marvel characters in pixel art
- Unknown NBA player
Gamers are highly anticipating information on these potential new crossovers, and other collaboration skins this year, such as Negan from The Walking Dead, Dupli-Kate from Invincible, and baseball star Shohei Ohtani.
Recently, Fortnite released Sabrina Carpenter skins, bringing the pop music sensation to the game.
To note, the company has yet to officially confirm how "Fortnite" and Epic Games will go about bringing a "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" event.