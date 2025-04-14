King Charles celebrates Rory McIlroy's historic win after wrapping Italy tour  

King Charles extended heartfelt wishes to Irish golf player, Rory McIlroy's historic win at the 2025 Career Grand Slam championship after concluding his four-day state visit to Italy.
The Royal Family's official Instagram handle turned to their Stories on Monday, April 14, to send congratulatory message to the 35-year-old professional footballer.
Rory won the prestigious trophy during this year's Masters Tournament that took place at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Sunday, April 13.
The golf enthusiast king penned a moving note for the winning player alongside his post, "Congratulations @rorymcilroy on your historic win at @themasters!"
This post of the father-of-two came after he concluded his four-day Italian tour with his wife, Queen Camilla.
The British Royal Family's couple has left Italy after celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary during their first visit to the European state as King and Queen.
They ended the trip with a celebration of the country's food, trying their hand at making pasta at a festival in Ravenna.
For those unaware, King Charles and Queen Camilla went to Italy after the British ruler was rushed to the hospital due to the side effects of his cancer treatment, last week.