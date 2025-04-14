Royal

King Felipe shares exciting video update on Princess Leonor’s naval training

Princess Leonor embarked on a four-month voyage for her naval training in January 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025

King Felipe offered glimpses of his beloved daughter, Princess Leonor’s ongoing naval training.

On Monday, April 14, the Spanish Monarch took to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family to share two posts featuring a video and some photographs from his elder daughter’s voyage on training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano.

He also gave an update about her next stop in the journey as a midshipman.

“The training ship "Juan Sebastián de Elcano," on which the Princess of Asturias is continuing her training as a midshipman, is halfway through its voyage. The next stop will be Peru,” read the post’s caption.

In the video, the future queen of Spain can be seen undertaking some thrilling tasks along with her fellow trainees.

The group was filmed pulling a rope which was followed by Leonor performing some assignments on the ship’s mast.

P.C. Instagram/casareal.es
P.C. Instagram/casareal.es

Princess Leonor’s thrilling activities garnered praise from Royal fans, with one of them writing, “Very good Princess and very good colleagues.”

Another admired, “A great princess, working like everyone else.”

“What great pictures! And long live the princess!” a third wished.

Princess Leonor, who is the heiress presumptive to the Spanish throne, embarked on a four-month voyage for her naval training abroad in January 2025.

