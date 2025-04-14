Prince Harry's fresh attempt to reunite with Prince William, Kate 'failed'

Prince Harry has offered a fresh "olive branch" to Prince William and Princess Kate amid the ongoing Royal feud.
During his recent visit to UK for the hearing of UK security case, the Duke of Sussex stayed at Coworth Park Hotel, which is just a few block away from from Adelaida Cottage, residence of Kate and William.
The Prince and Princess of Wales live in a four-bedroom home on the grounds of Windsor Castle with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Sources close to the father-of-two revealed to the Express that his "accommodation decision, which was relayed to Wills and Kate through security services, was seen as a potential olive branch to make peace after so many years estranged.”
However, the attempt went unnoticed as at the same time, William chose to travel to Paris with Prince George to watch his favourite football club Aston Villa in the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.
The tipsters added, "Harry is keen to try to salvage some kind of relationship or even reopen dialogue."
Harry’s close business friends further revealed, "The sad thing is that many of us, within Harry’s friends' circles, feel he wants to somehow make peace and return to talking terms."
While highlighting the major cause of rift between the royals, the pals went on to unveiled, "The problem is that so much has been said by him and his wife on TV – and with Netflix for millions of dollars in profit – which can never be taken back."
Notably, the Prince Harry and Prince William did not have a proper talk with each other since the Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022.