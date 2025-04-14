Royal

Prince Harry's fresh attempt to reunite with Prince William, Kate 'failed'

Prince Harry has extended a new olive branch to Prince William and Princess Kate

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Prince Harrys fresh attempt to reunite with Prince William, Kate failed
Prince Harry's fresh attempt to reunite with Prince William, Kate 'failed'

Prince Harry has offered a fresh "olive branch" to Prince William and Princess Kate amid the ongoing Royal feud.

During his recent visit to UK for the hearing of UK security case, the Duke of Sussex stayed at Coworth Park Hotel, which is just a few block away from from Adelaida Cottage, residence of Kate and William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales live in a four-bedroom home on the grounds of Windsor Castle with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Sources close to the father-of-two revealed to the Express that his "accommodation decision, which was relayed to Wills and Kate through security services, was seen as a potential olive branch to make peace after so many years estranged.”

However, the attempt went unnoticed as at the same time, William chose to travel to Paris with Prince George to watch his favourite football club Aston Villa in the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The tipsters added, "Harry is keen to try to salvage some kind of relationship or even reopen dialogue."

Harry’s close business friends further revealed, "The sad thing is that many of us, within Harry’s friends' circles, feel he wants to somehow make peace and return to talking terms."

While highlighting the major cause of rift between the royals, the pals went on to unveiled, "The problem is that so much has been said by him and his wife on TV – and with Netflix for millions of dollars in profit – which can never be taken back."

Notably, the Prince Harry and Prince William did not have a proper talk with each other since the Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022.

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse into her pre-Easter celebrations
Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse into her pre-Easter celebrations
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive special gifts during their Italian visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive special gifts during their Italian visit
Prince Carl Philip reveals special date for Princess Ines christening
Prince Carl Philip reveals special date for Princess Ines christening
Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with huge gift after his hospitalization
Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with huge gift after his hospitalization
Sweden’s royal family unveils Queen Mary of Denmark’s Seraphim Shield
Sweden’s royal family unveils Queen Mary of Denmark’s Seraphim Shield
King Felipe shares exciting video update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Felipe shares exciting video update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Charles celebrates Rory McIlroy's historic win after wrapping Italy tour
King Charles celebrates Rory McIlroy's historic win after wrapping Italy tour
King Felipe, Letizia pay moving tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa on his death
King Felipe, Letizia pay moving tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa on his death
King Charles shares special wish after Queen Camilla's update on his cancer
King Charles shares special wish after Queen Camilla's update on his cancer