Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood

Rory McIlroy finally became one of only six golfers in history to win all four major golf championships

  • April 14, 2025
Rory Mcllroy has achieved his long-time dream of becoming a career Grand Slam winner by winning the Masters tournament on Sunday April, 13.

By winning the Masters, McIlroy finally became one of only six golfers in history to win all four major golf championships.

Since he’s from Holywood, the people there have always admired him but after his emotional and historic win their admiration has become even greater.

Holywood, a coastal town near Belfast is known for its beach, busy shopping area and expensive properties.

As a tradition, whenever McIlroy wins a major golf tournament, a local bakery makes biscuits with his face on them, as per BBC.

These biscuits were available in the bakery early on the Monday morning following his victory.

Michelle O'Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland expressed that the people of Northern Ireland were extremely proud and excited about McIlroy's victory at the Masters.

"It was an emotional rollercoaster, everybody was behind him every step of the way," she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly stated on her social media that that McIlroy would "undoubtedly get a deserved hero's welcome when he comes home."

Declan Lawn, a TV and film writer was on his way to work on his series in Holywood when he unexpectedly met BBC News NI. He also shared that he stayed up late into the night to watch McIlroy's victory at the Masters.

"It was worth every second. It's one of the greatest sporting stories ever in history," he added.

