Sophie Turner eyes Lara Croft role, hopes to outshine Angelina Jolie

Sophie Turner will play Lara Croft in Amazon’s upcoming ‘Tomb Raider’ series

  • April 13, 2025
Sophie Turner has her sights set on an iconic role, reportedly expressing interest in outshining Angelina Jolie’s legendary portrayal of Lara Croft in Amazon’s upcoming Tomb Raider series.

As per Life and Style, the Games of Throne star has been considered to play Lara Croft in an upcoming streaming adaptation.

“Sophie is going to town with the training for this movie, and she’s already extremely experienced with screen combat, stunts, and extreme costumes and special effects, thanks to her years in the Game of Thrones and X-Men universes,” the insider said.

They added, “But she’s getting into even better shape for this job, and sharpening all of her skill sets.”

The first source assures that, if the production is still greenlit, “Sophie will bring the action.”

It is reported that Sophie, “absolutely loves what Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander did with their films, but she wants to equal that work and, over the course of many years-slash-seasons, top it.”

The source added, “Sophie is actually the first English actress to play Lara Croft in live action. That’s a big deal and Sophie knows that gives her a special edge compared to Angelina and Alicia.”

To note, the first Lara Croft: Tomb Raider film hit theaters in 2001 and received widespread praise, particularly for Angelina Jolie’s standout performance as the iconic action heroine.

