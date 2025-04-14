Entertainment

Ben Affleck makes cheeky statement on flirting after Jennifer Lopez split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce earlier this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Ben Affleck makes cheeky statement on flirting after Jennifer Lopez split
Ben Affleck makes cheeky statement on flirting after Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck made a surprising flirting confession following his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

On Monday, April 14, Page Six reported that the Argo actor, during a recent press conference to promote his upcoming film The Accountant 2, opened up about his character in the movie and his flirting skills.

The 52-year-old American actor and filmmaker, who plays Christian Wolff in the forthcoming film, drew a parallel between himself and the character, saying he especially relates to him when it comes to feeling awkward around women after reentering the dating pool.

“Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out — he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he’s trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there,” stated Ben of his character.

The Deep Water star continued, “You know, he’s not comfortable extending himself. He doesn’t really know how to flirt exactly. He’s not comfortable,” he added before recognizing, “like so many of us.”

“It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'” he added.

Further continued, Ben Affleck praised Christian Wolff for line-dancing on a date, calling it a “lovely thing,” before quipping that he is unlikely to get more roles like this.

Ben Affleck’s surprising statement comes after he parted ways from his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez after two years of their marriage.

JLo filed for divorce in August 2024, which was finalized earlier this year in January.

Ben Affleck's new film, The Accountant 2, is slated to release on April 25, 2025.

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial
Billie Eilish tears up as she makes sad confession about her beauty struggles
Billie Eilish tears up as she makes sad confession about her beauty struggles
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner cheer on Lauren Sánchez during spaceflight
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner cheer on Lauren Sánchez during spaceflight
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra drops rare family photos with daughter Malti
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra drops rare family photos with daughter Malti
Sean Baker's film 'Left-Handed Girl' set to debut at Cannes Critics' Week
Sean Baker's film 'Left-Handed Girl' set to debut at Cannes Critics' Week
Shakira shares breathtaking moments from Colombia leg of LMYNL Tour: Watch
Shakira shares breathtaking moments from Colombia leg of LMYNL Tour: Watch
BLACKPINK Jennie shines 'SOLO' at Coachella 2025
BLACKPINK Jennie shines 'SOLO' at Coachella 2025
Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch
Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch
Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watch
Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watch