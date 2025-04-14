Ben Affleck makes cheeky statement on flirting after Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck made a surprising flirting confession following his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
On Monday, April 14, Page Six reported that the Argo actor, during a recent press conference to promote his upcoming film The Accountant 2, opened up about his character in the movie and his flirting skills.
The 52-year-old American actor and filmmaker, who plays Christian Wolff in the forthcoming film, drew a parallel between himself and the character, saying he especially relates to him when it comes to feeling awkward around women after reentering the dating pool.
“Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out — he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he’s trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there,” stated Ben of his character.
The Deep Water star continued, “You know, he’s not comfortable extending himself. He doesn’t really know how to flirt exactly. He’s not comfortable,” he added before recognizing, “like so many of us.”
“It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'” he added.
Further continued, Ben Affleck praised Christian Wolff for line-dancing on a date, calling it a “lovely thing,” before quipping that he is unlikely to get more roles like this.
Ben Affleck’s surprising statement comes after he parted ways from his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez after two years of their marriage.
JLo filed for divorce in August 2024, which was finalized earlier this year in January.
Ben Affleck's new film, The Accountant 2, is slated to release on April 25, 2025.