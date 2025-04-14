Entertainment

Shakira shares breathtaking moments from Colombia leg of LMYNL Tour: Watch

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer mesmerized the Colombian crowds with two thrilling Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour concerts

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025


Shakira gushed over the incredible response from her electrified Colombian crowd in a heartfelt post.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 14, the Waka Waka crooner shared a breathtaking video from her stunning Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour concert in Colombia.

In the post, she also expressed love and admiration for everyone who joined the shows and made them the “best” ones of the tour.

Gushing over her fans, the Hips Don’t Lie singer penned, “Medallo excelled! What a great audience! Everyone sang from beginning to end at the top of their lungs! One of the best shows of the tour! Thank you, Latin America. Thank you, Colombia!”

The jaw-dropping video began with a mesmerizing aerial shot of Estadio Atanasio Girardot, packed with a massive audience that made the stadium look like a sky full of sparkling stars.

It then focused on Shakira, who was all set to captivate the fans on stage, pumping up the crowd by interacting with them.

The stadium was also lit up with vibrant fireworks, amplifying the fans’ excitement to a whole new level.

Shakira, who wrapped up the Colombia leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour on April 13, will now return to the stage next month with three shows scheduled in the United States on May 13, 15 and 16, 2025.

