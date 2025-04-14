Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra drops rare family photos with daughter Malti  

Priyanka Chopra dropped adorable family photos alongside her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
The Baywatch starlet turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 13, to release heartwarming moments with her little bundle of joy, whom she shares with her life partner.
She kicked off her post with a moving video clip of her daughter, Malti, showing her running through the corridor of their New York hotel in a green fairy outfit.
The mom-of-one has not revealed the face of her little one.
Another viral frame featured the couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2018. They were seen posing alongside popular Indian actors Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad.
The Quantico actress penned a touching caption for her post, "April so far."
For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 through surrogacy.
On the work front, the 42-year-old globally renowned actress is reportedly set to star in the upcoming action-drama film The Bluff and the Heads of State.
She will also be in the second instalment of the spy drama serial Citadel.