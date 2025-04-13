Hailey Bieber drops sizzling photos after Justin Bieber’s major announcement

With her latest sizzling photos, Hailey Bieber has surely raised California’s temperature!
In her new Instagram post shared on Saturday, April 12, the Rhode founder posted a five-image carousel, featuring her in hot outfits.
While the mother-of-one did not pen a caption, the red heart and fire emoji she shared said it all about her looks.
In the gallery of snaps, Hailey shared photographs of her two sultry looks.
The first one saw the fashion model in a deep neck, sleeveless red-and-maroon top paired with black pants.
To accessorize her ensemble, Justin Bieber’s wife wore a couple of rings and a bracelet, kept her makeup minimal, and styled her hair in a mid-parting, letting the silky tresses cascade.
She made some sizzling poses for the camera, channeling her inner diva.
For the second look, Hailey Bieber slipped into a hot backless, above-knee black dress and wore a sheer stocking along with it.
She donned the ensemble with a pair of chic sunglasses.
Hailey Bieber’s post comes after her husband Justin Bieber made a bombshell announcement via his official Instagram Story, revealing that he has broken ties with his Drew House fashion brand.
“I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House,” he penned.
Justin co-founded the brand with his former stylist Ryan Good in 2018.