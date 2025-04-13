Rory McIlroy ready to make history with first green jacket

Rory McIlroy has said that he is all ready to handle the finals round of Augusta National.
According to IOL, McIlroy, who is heading into the final round of the tournament with a two-stroke lead, is on the verge of making history by completing golf’s career Grand Slam and winning his first green jacket.
Irish golf professional ahead of the final day said, “I've got a lot of experience. I came in here talking about being the most complete version of myself as a golfer. I just have to keep reminding myself of that and remind myself that no matter what situation or scenario I find myself in tomorrow.”
“I'll be able to handle it. It's a pleasure to play in front of them and to have that atmosphere and that support. Tomorrow in that final group it's going to be a little rowdy and a little loud,” he added.
The 35-year-old aims to enter into the final round with the same approach and attitude that he has tried in the last three days.
The final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament will be played on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Augusta National Golf Course. The winner of the tournament will take home $4,200,000, while the runner-up will receive $2,268,000, and the third-place finisher will bag $1,428,000.