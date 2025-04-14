Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win

Carlos Alcaraz receives heartfelt messages from Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters title.
According to Sportskeeda, the four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz on Sunday beat Italian tennis professional Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to claim his second title of the 2025 season and his first Masters 1000 trophy in 13 months.
After once again dominating on the clay, the 21-year-old received praise from the Spanish legend and his Paris Olympics doubles partner Nadal, who wrote on X, “Congratulations @carlosalcaraz! Congratulations on (the trophy) in such a special place."
Meanwhile, former world No. 1 Djokovic also commented, “Congratulations, titan,” on the Spaniard’s victory post on Instagram.
The Paris Olympics silver medallist also revealed that he felt very proud of himself for winning the tournament after “difficult months.”
He expressed, “I think it has been a really difficult week with a lot of difficult situations, and I am really proud of myself for how I dealt with everything. It has been a really difficult month for me outside, on the court, so coming here and seeing, like, the hard work pay off, I’m just really, really happy.”
Alcaraz has now set his sight on the Barcelona Open tournament title, where he will play his opening match against American tennis player Ethan Quinn on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.