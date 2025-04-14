Sports

Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win

Carlos Alcaraz beat Lorenzo Musetti in the Monte-Carlo Masters final to claim second title of 2025 season

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win
Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win

Carlos Alcaraz receives heartfelt messages from Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters title.

According to Sportskeeda, the four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz on Sunday beat Italian tennis professional Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to claim his second title of the 2025 season and his first Masters 1000 trophy in 13 months.

After once again dominating on the clay, the 21-year-old received praise from the Spanish legend and his Paris Olympics doubles partner Nadal, who wrote on X, “Congratulations @carlosalcaraz! Congratulations on (the trophy) in such a special place."

Meanwhile, former world No. 1 Djokovic also commented, “Congratulations, titan,” on the Spaniard’s victory post on Instagram.

The Paris Olympics silver medallist also revealed that he felt very proud of himself for winning the tournament after “difficult months.”

He expressed, “I think it has been a really difficult week with a lot of difficult situations, and I am really proud of myself for how I dealt with everything. It has been a really difficult month for me outside, on the court, so coming here and seeing, like, the hard work pay off, I’m just really, really happy.”

Alcaraz has now set his sight on the Barcelona Open tournament title, where he will play his opening match against American tennis player Ethan Quinn on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect
Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood
Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback
McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win
McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win
Kyren Lacy, former LSU receiver, dies at 24 in suspected suicide
Kyren Lacy, former LSU receiver, dies at 24 in suspected suicide
Nintendo Switch 2's sports game library: All you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2's sports game library: All you need to know
Monte Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz claims sixth ATP Masters 1000 title
Monte Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz claims sixth ATP Masters 1000 title
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley