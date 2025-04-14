McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win

Rory Mcllory completed his career grand slam winner dream after a historic win at the Masters.
According to GolfMonthly, Mcllory has finally won a Masters championship after 17 trips to Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 13, 2025.
After winning the first green jackect the Irish golf professional he paid tribute to his best friend and longtime caddie Harry Diamond.
He told media, “I met him on the putting green at Holywood Golf Club. We've had so many good times together. He's been like a big brother to me the whole way through my life.”
“To be able to share this with him after all the close calls that we've had, all the crap that he's had to take from people that don't know anything about the game, yeah, this one is just as much his as it is mine. He's a massive part of what I do, and I couldn't think of anyone better to share it with than him," he added.
McIlroy has stuck up for his looper plenty of times in the past and has never appeared to have even considered replacing him with a more experienced caddie, a decision that more than paid off at Augusta where the pair found themselves standing on the 18th green holding the Masters trophy.