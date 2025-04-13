Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win

Sports

Mercedes' George Russell managed to defend second place at the Bahrain Grand Prix 2025

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Oscar Piastri secured a remarkable victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, April 13.

This victory, his second of the season and fourth of his Formula 1 career, allowed him to close the gap to his teammate Lando Norris in the championship standings, bringing the lead down to just three points.

Meanwhile, Mercedes' George Russell managed to defend second place from Norris who started from sixth place and was penalized with a five-second penalty for a false start.

In this race, there may be an investigation into Russell for potentially breaking a rule related to DRS system which helps driver overtake, as per BBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished fourth, after Norris passed him with eight laps remaining and his teammate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in a race.

Another notable player Max Verstappen from Red Bull struggled in this race, finishing in sixth place after passing Pierre Gasly from Alpine on the last lap.

After winning the match, Piastri expressed his satisfaction, "[It's] great to have this result out here, it's been an incredible weekend, to start off in qualifying yesterday and to finish off the job today in style was nice," as per ESPN.

"I'm proud to of done it here in Bahrain as well. It's obviously a very important race for us given our owners and it's never been a track that has been kind to us so it's nice to finally have that first win for the team here," he added.

