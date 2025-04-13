Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been lauded for their efforts in bringing attention to the Ukrainian war by a key political figure.
The Duke of Sussex recently visited Ukraine after attending two-day court proceedings for his security case in UK.
During the visit, Prince Harry met with war-torn residents and brought local Easter bread to his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the US.
Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, took to her X account on Saturday to express her gratitude to the royal couple.
“Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everything that your family is doing for Ukraine, and for helping us draw the world's attention to humanitarian demining in Ukraine,” she began.
Yulia continued, “This means so very much to all of us! A remarkable group of women who live in the border region of Sumy, an area affected by landmines, have prepared this Easter bread for you and your family.”
“Today, they, along with all of us, are deeply moved, knowing that this symbolic offering - Easter bread, made from flour harvested from demined fields - will be on your table. Thank you, from all Ukrainians, for your kindness and good-heartedness!” she added.
Meghan Markle reshared the post on her Instagram Story, hours after she shared a clip of her children enjoying the Ukrainian bread.