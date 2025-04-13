Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

  by Web Desk
  April 13, 2025
Dwayne Johnson thrilled fans by announcing an exciting project with award-winning investigative journalist, Nick Bilton.  

The Moana star is reportedly set to take on a new role as he teamed up with the media person for his latest initiative. 

Dwayne turned to his Instagram handle on Saturday, April 12, to share a delightful update regarding his new career milestone, as he opted for an aspiring author this time. 

The father-of-three has co-authored a non-fiction book with Nick on which he tirelessly worked for several months.

In his post, the 52-year-old American actor shared an article in The Hollywood Reporter in which he detailed his publication collaboration with the media professional.

The Red Notice actor expressed gratitude for his new venture, writing, "Super grateful to co-author my next project (a non-fiction book) with award-winning investigative journalist, @NickBilton."

"Nick and I have worked on this for months now, with many more months of work ahead of us - this has already been such an unbelievable, inspiring, and eye-opening experience," Dwayne captioned.

He further explained that his forthcoming book is based on a true story of a "fierce and defiant Hawaiian crime syndicate known as The Company that battled outsider gangs and corporate invaders during the 1960s and 1970s."

"And it will shine a spotlight on its charismatic, powerful, and strategic leader, Wilford “Nappy” Pulawa — the first and only Hawaiian mob boss in history," the Baywatch alum concluded.

Before the publication experience, Dwayne Johnson had last seen in an Action-adventure movie, Red One.

The film was first premiered in the theatres on November 15, 2024. 

