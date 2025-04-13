Entertainment

Lizzo promotes her upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in SNL

Lizzo made surprise appearance in the iconic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Lizzo promotes her upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in SNL
Lizzo promotes her upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in SNL  

Lizzo performed her upcoming musical album, Love in Real Life, in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The 36-year-old pop star appeared in the show to promote her new musical collection in the iconic comedy sketch show.

Lizzo took the SNL's stage for the first time to deliver her soon-to-be-released album.

The four-time Grammy-winning artist performed an electrifying medley on her new two tracks, Love in Real Life and Still Bad, which she released in February and March 2025.

As reported by People, during her musical appearance at the show, the Pink crooner's fans believed she had taken a brutal dig at the United States of America’s President, Donald Trump’s administration.

The Special hitmaker’s shirt sparked reactions as she wore a cropped T-shirt with "TARRIFIED" written on it. 

Lizzo returned to Saturday Night Live after she appeared in the show back in April 2022.

The Special hitmaker announced her upcoming music album, Love in Real Life, in a heartfelt Instagram post in March 2025. 

The globally known musician revealed that she had completed work on her fifth studio album, which will be released this year. 

As of now, neither Lizzo nor her representatives have confirmed when the singer will launch her new album.  

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix
New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash

New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday

Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal

'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
Rami Malek, Emma Corrin part ways after dating for two years
Rami Malek, Emma Corrin part ways after dating for two years
Bella Hadid makes striking appearance on ‘The Beauty’ set in Paris
Bella Hadid makes striking appearance on ‘The Beauty’ set in Paris
Travis Scott takes dig at Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during Coachella
Travis Scott takes dig at Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during Coachella
Britney Spears brings unusual companion to Mexico after Paul Richard split
Britney Spears brings unusual companion to Mexico after Paul Richard split
Harry Potter actor Nick Moran hospitalized after suffering serious injuries
Harry Potter actor Nick Moran hospitalized after suffering serious injuries
Benson Boone pens emotional note after electrifying Coachella show
Benson Boone pens emotional note after electrifying Coachella show
Michelle Keegan pays heartfelt homage to her new born daughter
Michelle Keegan pays heartfelt homage to her new born daughter
Hailey Bieber drops sizzling photos after Justin Bieber’s major announcement
Hailey Bieber drops sizzling photos after Justin Bieber’s major announcement
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project
Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump
Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump