Lizzo promotes her upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in SNL  

Lizzo performed her upcoming musical album, Love in Real Life, in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.
The 36-year-old pop star appeared in the show to promote her new musical collection in the iconic comedy sketch show.
Lizzo took the SNL's stage for the first time to deliver her soon-to-be-released album.
The four-time Grammy-winning artist performed an electrifying medley on her new two tracks, Love in Real Life and Still Bad, which she released in February and March 2025.
As reported by People, during her musical appearance at the show, the Pink crooner's fans believed she had taken a brutal dig at the United States of America’s President, Donald Trump’s administration.
The Special hitmaker’s shirt sparked reactions as she wore a cropped T-shirt with "TARRIFIED" written on it.
Lizzo returned to Saturday Night Live after she appeared in the show back in April 2022.
The Special hitmaker announced her upcoming music album, Love in Real Life, in a heartfelt Instagram post in March 2025.
The globally known musician revealed that she had completed work on her fifth studio album, which will be released this year.
As of now, neither Lizzo nor her representatives have confirmed when the singer will launch her new album.