Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reignite dating rumors with new outing

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spark romance rumors once again as they’re spotted together amid growing speculation about their relationship.
As per PEOPLE, the Mission: Impossible star and the Knives Out actress touched down at an airport in London on Sunday, April 13 after taking a ride in Cruise's helicopter from Madrid, Spain.
During the outing, Armas wore an oversized leather jacket and blue jeans while carrying her dog Elvis and walking her other dog Salsa.
On the other hand, Cruise wore a white polo shirt and gray slacks along with a navy peacoat.
Previously, the couple were spotted out together in London.
According to the outlet, a source shared they have nothing romantic going on.
The source noted that director Doug Liman accompanied the actors during the outing, although the specific project they're collaborating on remains undisclosed.
Prior to this outing at the London heliport, Cruise and de Armas were photographed together in London during a night out on February 13.
Notably, Cruise will next be seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23, while de Armas will star in Ballerina, a continuation of the John Wick franchise, which is set to be released in theaters on June 6.