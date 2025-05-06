King Charles, Queen Camilla unveil state portraits to mark coronation's 2nd anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared a delightful surprise with Royal fans on the second anniversary of their coronation.
On Tuesday, May 6, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a delightful video of the king and queen unveiling their state portraits in style.
In the video, Charles and Camilla could be seen standing next to their giant paintings, which were covered in a curtain-like sheet.
As camera pans on the royalties, they gently pulled the robes to showcase the beautiful art work by their chosen artists.
The video was accompanied by a lengthy caption to explain the significance of the state portraits.
"On the second anniversary of Their Majesties’ Coronation, two commissioned Coronation State Portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been unveiled in the Central Hall at the National Gallery," the caption read.
"The portraits, which will form part of the Royal Collection, were painted by two different artists personally selected by The King and Queen," it added.
As per the description alongside the video, King Charles portrait "was painted by Peter Kuhfeld and The Queen selected Paul S. Benney."
Where will the new portraits display?
As per Royal Family's post, "The new portraits will be on display in the Central Room at the National Gallery, from Tuesday 6th May until Thursday 5th June."
The prestigious art pieces will then move to the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace and will be exhibited during the Summer Opening of the State Rooms (10th July – 28th September 2025).
King Charles is the Royal Patron of the National Gallery in London since 2016.
The 76-year-old monarch was ascended to the throne in September 2022, shortly after the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
His coronation was held in May 2023, nearly 8 months after taking over the reign.