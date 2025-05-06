Buckingham Palace drops special surprise on Prince Archie's sixth birthday

Royal

Royal Family has dropped a heartfelt surprise on Prince Archie's sixth birthday.

On Tuesday, May 6, King Charles and Queen Camilla lift the curtain on their new state portraits as they mark the second anniversary of their coronation.

In a delightful video, their majesties were seen uncovering their respective portraits, painted by their chosen artists, Peter Kuhfeld and Paul S. Benney on their coronation day in 2023.

After the video, they also released a close up of the giant art pieces for the royal fans.

King Charles portrait, which was painted by Kuhfeld saw his majesty striking a dashing pose with his crown placed on a table next to him.

While, the Queen's portrait was painted by S. Benney on one of the most special occasions of her life.

The description alongside the portraits read, "Take a closer look at the Coronation State Portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla…"

It further added, "Commissioned to mark Their Majesties’ Coronation in 2023, the portraits were unveiled by The King and Queen at the National Gallery earlier today."

As per Royal Family's caption, these portraits will be displayed in the Central Room at the National Gallery, which the King is a Patron of, from Tuesday 6th May until Thursday 5th June.

This surprising update from King Charles and Queen Camilla comes on their grandson, Prince Archie's sixth birthday.

Unfortunately Archie will not be able to take his grandfather's blessings on his special day due to the ongoing rift between his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US. 

Since leaving the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made high profile claims against members of the Royal Family on multiple occasions.

From their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020, till the release of Duke's controversial memoir, Spare, in 2023, Harry and Meghan have only damaged their relationship with the firm.

