Royal

Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'

The Duke of Sussex's former friend gives strong verdict on Prince Harry's royal reconciliation desire

Prince Harry's former close friend has given a heartbreaking eight-word verdict on Duke's emotional appeal to Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently created waves with his hard-hitting interview to BBC has received a scathing reality check from one of his former close pals, Ben Goldsmith.

During his conversation with the Mail's Richard Eden, Goldsmith expressed his emotions over duke's recent calls for reconciliation to King Charles, where he openly expressed that he would love to reunite with his family.

"Tragic but true – Prince Harry’s behaviour is unforgivable," said the brother of Princess Diana's best friend, Jemima Goldsmith. 

Prince Harry's explosive interview with BBC after losing UK security appeal

The Duke of Sussex gave a 30-minute long interview to BBC last week after facing a humiliating defeat in his security case against the Home Office and the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

King Charles' younger son and his wife, Meghan Markle's round-the-clock security was stripped when they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

The 40-year-old duke openly expressed the idea of ending the ongoing rift with members of the royal family.

In his interview, Harry also expressed concerns about his father's life, who was diagnosed with cancer last year and is still under treatment.

The estranged brother of Prince William also expressed the desire that his father, (as the Head of State) can support him to retain the taxpayer funded security.

Prince Harry's feud with Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex severed their relationship with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton after making damaging revelations about them publicly since moving to the US in 2020.

Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'

