Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears

Royal

  • May 06, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “proud residents” of California!

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has come forward to support Harry and Meghan after the Duke of Sussex lost his Court of Appeal over security in UK on Friday, May 2.

In a recent BBC interview, Newsom said he had “no idea” how Harry and Meghan's security had been dealt with by the British state.

He further expressed his admiration for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ charitable work in the state.

“I'm a little biased but I don't know. They are proud residents. And I am proud they are residents of California. I've gotten to know them,” the left-wing politician and Trump bête noire said.

Newsom continued, “I saw that with floods down in Santa Barbara and with other fires that got less attention. I have had the prince reach out to me on other causes asking "how can I get involved" in a way that doesn't generate all the attention. That to me is a character test and that is my direct interactions.”

“All the rest, all that noise, I leave to others. And more objective minds,” he added of the Royal couple’s security case in UK.

Prince Harry’s self-exile from UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK after stepping back from official royal duties in 2020 and left the United Kingdom to live overseas.

The couple now lives in in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

