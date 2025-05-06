Prince Archie marks 6th birthday without dad Prince Harry, Royal family

Prince Archie has turned 6 today, on May 6, but his father Prince Harry and his paternal family are not there to celebrate with him.
The young prince is celebrating his big day with only mom Maghan Markle and little sister Princess Lilibet by his side in Montecito as the Duke of Sussex has to head to Las Vegas on the same day.
Prince Harry is missing this special milestone to launch a new youth initiative with The Diana Award, which honours his late mother, Princess Diana, by recognising exceptional social action and humanitarian work.
Besides dad, the young prince will also be deprived of love from his paternal side, including grandfather King Charles, Uncle William and cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on the big day as the Sussexes are not on talking terms with royal family since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.
Although, Harry has missed the occasion, a former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond remains confident that the Sussexes will still create a memorable birthday for their son.
"I’m sure Harry and Meghan will make his birthday magical, and Meghan will obviously make it all very pretty and tasteful as well!" she told the Mirror.
Prince Harry's absence from Archie’s birthday
This is not the first time that Prince Harry has missed Archie’s birthday as he was absent in 2023 as well.
On Archie’s forth birthday, the duke attended his father King Charles's Coronation in the UK but he did rush back to the US to make the final hours of his big day.
About Prince Archie:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their eldest child, Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London, when they were working royals.
Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, last met grandfather King Charles in 2022 when he went to the UK with his parents during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.