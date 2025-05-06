Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday

Meghan Markle has made a surprising confession about her pregnancy on son Prince Archie’s 6th birthday.
The Duchess of Sussex got candid about her pregnancies in her latest podcast Confessions Of A Female Founder, which was released on Archie's sixth birthday, May 6.
Meghan shared that she turned to an Ayurvedic doctor during both her pregnancies. She also confessed using “adaptogens” due to its secret benefits.
The Suits alum said, “So, there are these items and ingredients that have been part of our natural ecosystem and dietary system for a long time, whether acknowledged or not, that somehow you say mushrooms, and now people have a connotation attached to it.”
She added, “During my pregnancies, I had an Ayurvedic doctor and so much of it was about seeing food as medicine."
While reflecting on the properties of adaptogens, Meghan noted, “But it’s really just a food trend that I believe you were far ahead of in terms of saying, ‘Hold on, these have properties that can in some way make you feel differently in a really safe way.’”
About Prince Archie’s 6th birthday
Prince Archie was born on May 6, 2019 in London.
His parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal titles in 2020 and moved to the US.
The romantic couple also share a daughter named Princess Lilibet.