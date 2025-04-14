'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal

Entertainment

Bella Ramsey gives rare insight into filming a difficult scene with Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us' season 2

  April 14, 2025
The Last of Us, HBO’s acclaimed video game adaption has made its highly anticipated return with its second instalment.

On Sunday, April 13, the series aired its first episode, which displayed a tense rift between Joel and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

While talking with The Wrap about the tension between the characters, the 21-year-old shared that she had a hard time filming as she has quite a friendly relation with Pedro in reality.

Bella noted, "I didn’t really like the feeling of being cold and miserable with him, it felt very unnatural and didn’t feel nice."

Talking about her off-screen friendship with the Narcos actor, she continued, "We were laughing and messing about and being just the same off-set, but within the actual scenes, it was kind of hard to experience that, as it is for the characters."

Following the events of season 1 finale, as Bella's character faces problems with Joel, Ellie has found new friends in the second season including Jesse, played by Young Mazino and new romance with Dina, portrayed by Isabela Merced.

Notably, new episodes of The Last of Us season 2 will be premiering on Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m., with total of seven episode.

