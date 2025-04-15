Katy Perry shares thrilling footage from space mission after return: Watch

Katy Perry is still processing the “incredible” space journey!
On Tuesday, April 15, the Harleys in Hawaii crooner turned to her Instagram account to share a thrilling footage recorded in the Blue Origin rocket during her time in space.
In the video, the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter can be seen enjoying her adventurous journey to the fullest along with five other female crew members.
Joining Katy in the exciting mission were Lauren Sánchez – pilot and journalist, Gayle King – TV personality, Aisha Bowe – former NASA aerospace engineer, Amanda Nguyen – civil rights activist, and Kerianne Flynn – filmmaker.
In the video, the excited crew was filmed taking a look at Earth and the Moon from the rocket, and also showed some of their meaningful belongings they took to the space.
Reflecting on her incredible experience, 143 hitmaker penned, “One day when you’re older, will YOU still look up in wonder?”
She continued, “Still processing this incredible journey. Thank you @blueorigin and to my space sisters, taking up space AND making room in space for all – 143.”
The iconic video drew immense love and praise from Katy Perry’s acquaintances and fans alike, who congratulated her on the stunning mission.