Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck’s flirtatious statement  

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were declared single in February this year, after the end of their tumultuous marriage

  Web Desk
  • April 15, 2025
Jennifer Lopez reportedly responded to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck's cheeky statement about flirting.

The Unstoppable starlet, who declared single on February 21, appeared unbothered by her former partner's flirtatious confession. 

Lopez took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 14, to share a meaningful message with her fans and well-wishers.

In her post, the mom-of-two voiced support for her childhood academy, Preston High School, which is set to close its doors at the end of the school's year. 

The Marry Me actress who was an alumni of the school, penned a moving note that read, "As a proud alumna of Preston High School, I am deeply moved to see the students, families, and local officials making their voices heard during this challenging time."

"I see and hear you, the support from the community is truly inspiring, and I hope they can find a path forward that honors the school's legacy. #PrestonForever," she continued.

Her statement was accompanied by two throwback photos of herself alongside her school mates, showing her early days in Preston High School. 

This post of The Boy Is Next Door actress came after the Batman actor made surprising remarks about his flirting skills with women. 

As per Page Six, Affleck, who finalized separation from Lopez in January after filing for divorce in August 2024, opened up about his character in an upcoming film, The Accountant 2, during a recent press conference.

"Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he’s trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there," the Gone Girl actor stated. 

Ben Affleck's new movie is slated to be released across theatres on, April 25. 

For those unaware, Affleck and Lopez secretly tied the knot in 2022 before concluding their tumultuous marriage last year.   

