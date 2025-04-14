Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday

Khloé Kardashian is “so proud” of her “forever sunshine” daughter, True!
Taking to her official Instagram account on Sunday, April 13, The Kardashians alum shared a collection of sweet photographs from her beloved daughter’s seventh birthday.
Alongside the snaps, she also penned a touching tribute as she celebrated True’s special day and thanked her little girl for being her “smile, strength, and forever sunshine.”
“My sweet girl, my first baby… You are seven today. Seven years of loving you, of learning from you, of being transformed by you in ways I never imagined possible,” penned Khloé.
She continued, “You are the one who made me a mommy. The moment life opened up and showed me just how beautiful it could be. You gave me a reason to keep going, to rise above the hard days, to believe in light again. You don’t even realize it yet, but in my darkest moments, you were the brightest light I had.”
“You and Tatum forever will be that light. You’ve saved me more times than I can count, just by being you. Your love is pure magic. Your laughter is healing and infectious, your hugs are precious and your soul is my forever,” the 40-year-old American media personality added.
In the sweet tribute, Khloé Kardashian also expressed pride in her baby girl for being the best sister, daughter, cousin and friend.
The socialite concluded the post by writing, “PS. Yes I know her birthday was on Saturday but we were too busy in real life to post until now.”
Khloé Kardashian celebrated True’s seventh birthday with a vibrant neon themed bash on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
She shares two kids, daughter True and son Tatum, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.