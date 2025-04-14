Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday

‘The Kardashians’ alum shares two kids, True and Tatum, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday

Khloé Kardashian is “so proud” of her “forever sunshine” daughter, True!

Taking to her official Instagram account on Sunday, April 13, The Kardashians alum shared a collection of sweet photographs from her beloved daughter’s seventh birthday.

Alongside the snaps, she also penned a touching tribute as she celebrated True’s special day and thanked her little girl for being her “smile, strength, and forever sunshine.”

“My sweet girl, my first baby… You are seven today. Seven years of loving you, of learning from you, of being transformed by you in ways I never imagined possible,” penned Khloé.

She continued, “You are the one who made me a mommy. The moment life opened up and showed me just how beautiful it could be. You gave me a reason to keep going, to rise above the hard days, to believe in light again. You don’t even realize it yet, but in my darkest moments, you were the brightest light I had.”

“You and Tatum forever will be that light. You’ve saved me more times than I can count, just by being you. Your love is pure magic. Your laughter is healing and infectious, your hugs are precious and your soul is my forever,” the 40-year-old American media personality added.

In the sweet tribute, Khloé Kardashian also expressed pride in her baby girl for being the best sister, daughter, cousin and friend.

The socialite concluded the post by writing, “PS. Yes I know her birthday was on Saturday but we were too busy in real life to post until now.”

Khloé Kardashian celebrated True’s seventh birthday with a vibrant neon themed bash on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

She shares two kids, daughter True and son Tatum, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix
New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash

New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday

Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal

'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
Rami Malek, Emma Corrin part ways after dating for two years
Rami Malek, Emma Corrin part ways after dating for two years
Bella Hadid makes striking appearance on ‘The Beauty’ set in Paris
Bella Hadid makes striking appearance on ‘The Beauty’ set in Paris
Travis Scott takes dig at Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during Coachella
Travis Scott takes dig at Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during Coachella
Britney Spears brings unusual companion to Mexico after Paul Richard split
Britney Spears brings unusual companion to Mexico after Paul Richard split
Harry Potter actor Nick Moran hospitalized after suffering serious injuries
Harry Potter actor Nick Moran hospitalized after suffering serious injuries
Benson Boone pens emotional note after electrifying Coachella show
Benson Boone pens emotional note after electrifying Coachella show
Michelle Keegan pays heartfelt homage to her new born daughter
Michelle Keegan pays heartfelt homage to her new born daughter
Hailey Bieber drops sizzling photos after Justin Bieber’s major announcement
Hailey Bieber drops sizzling photos after Justin Bieber’s major announcement
Lizzo promotes her upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in SNL
Lizzo promotes her upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in SNL
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project
Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump
Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump