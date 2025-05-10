Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray reunite amid tensions for brother Braison’s birthday

Billy Ray Cyrus reunited with daughter Miley Cyrus to celebrate his son Braison’s birthday, marking a rare family moment amid recent tensions.
The country music singer took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a selfie, honoring his son Braison Cyrus turning 31.
In the outdoor photo, the father and son were joined by Miley Cyrus, 32, and her boyfriend Maxx Morando.
“Happy Birthday Braison!!!!,” the simple caption read.
Billy Ray took the selfie with Braison directly behind him and a row of trees in the background, while Miley and Maxx posed opposite them.
The Achy Breaky Heart singer is a father to six kids.
To note, Billy Ray adopted his then-wife Tish Cyrus’ two children, Brandi and Trace, now 37 and 36, respectively in 1983.
The couple was married for nearly 30-year marriage and during that time they also welcomed Miley, Braison and Noah, 25.
Billy Ray is also a dad to son Christopher Cody, 33, whom he shares with Kristen Luckey.
Billy Ray Cyrus family feud:
After his 2022 divorce from Tish and later on his brief marriage to Firerose, Billy Ray stepped forward to clear the air.
Addressing speculation, he stated there were “no hard feelings” among family members amid reports of a divide.
Billy Ray Cyrus new relationship:
Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley as they were first spotted together and confirmed their relationship with a photo on Instagram in April.