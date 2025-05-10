Zendaya takes major decision about wedding with Tom Holland

Zendaya and fiancé Tom Holland have been creating buzz for a soon-to-be wedding since their engagement.
Celebrity stylist Law Roach – who has been working with the Euphoria actress since 2011 – has dropped some exciting details about one of the most anticipated wedding.
On Thursday, May 8, Law spoke to Complex, where he was asked if he has a rough idea on what Zendaya's wedding dress will look like.
Remaining tight-lipped , the renowned stylist simply replied, "No."
He further gave a little explanation noting, "Zendaya is working on like six movies. I'm thinking about the press tours."
Law also revealed that even when the dress is ready, it will most likely be kept under wraps and fans would most likely will not have a chance to witness the "beautiful dress."
Speaking to the outlet about the couple he added, "It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see, to be quite honest, because she and Tom are super private about their relationship."
Discussing wedding guests, the 46-year-old added that the guest list will be curated very carefully, and will have people who are "really respectful of their privacy."
Zendaya and Tom Holland relationship timeline
Zendaya and Tom Holland took the big step in their relationship and got engaged in January 2025 after almost four years of dating.
Their romantic involvement with each other was confirmed in July 2023, however rumours about their relationship started in 2016, when they first appeared together for Spider-Man: Homecoming.