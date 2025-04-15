Entertainment

Miley Cyrus announces big surprise to celebrate 'End of the World's success

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker teased fans with a short glimpse of her unseen ‘End of the World’ performance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025

Miley Cyrus announces big surprise to celebrate 'End of the World's success


Miley Cyrus loves making her fans happy!

On Tuesday, April 15, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress turned to Instagram to make an announcement as she teased a special release for her die-hard fans.

In the post, the Flowers hitmaker shared an unseen video of her recently released superhit track, End of the World’s private performance at Chateau Marmont for David Letterman, which she delivered a year ago.

“Smilers recognized ‘End Of The World’ from a private performance at Chateau Marmont for David Letterman a year ago,” she captioned.

Announcing a big surprise for her admirers, the Endless Summer Vacation singer penned, “To thank you for all the love you’ve shown this record I’m releasing the performance in full on Thursday to celebrate the past two weeks. Thank you DL for allowing me to share this sweet secret moment. xMiley.”

This comes after some of Miley Cyrus’s ardent fans recognized her song from exclusive, invite-only performance at Chateau Marmont, where the songstress often experimented with unreleased, original music for a small audience.

End of the World, which is the lead single of Miley Cyrus’s upcoming ninth studio album titled Something Beautiful, was released earlier this month on April 4, 2025.

The album is slated to be released on May 30, 2025.

