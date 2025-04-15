Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet

Royal

  April 15, 2025


Princess Lilibet appeared to honor her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Meghan Markle’s latest Instagram post.

In a shared post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s three-year-old daughter was captured handing out slices of sponge cake topped with sprinkles.

Meghan, 43, recorded her daughter's reaction to a gift Harry brought back from his recent unannounced visit to Ukraine.

Notably in the short clip,Lilibet’s face was not shown but her adorable pajamas and a glimpse of her hair were visible.

The young princess donned a personalised floral pyjamas for the occasion.

The pyjamas are from fashion label Lake and are known as the "Classic Red Elizabeth Floral" design.

In a video, it also gave a quick peek at Lilibet’s golden-red curls, with a single loose ringlet seen near the end of the clip.

Previously, Harry opened up about his family traits in his kids while conversing at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

"The Spencer gene is very, very strong," he told the host.

Harry added, “I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

To note, the duke and duchess gave birth to Archie in London while Lilibet was born in 2021 at California after the royal couple stepped back from the royal duties.

