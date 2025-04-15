Royal

Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast

Meghan Markle hosted Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani in 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast

Meghan Markle has revealed the horrific experience of losing a child in miscarriage.

In the new episode of Confessions of a Female Founder, aired on Tuesday, April 15, the Royal opened up about "heartbreak," with close pal and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, who has also suffered miscarriages.

The 43-year-old carefully turned the conversation to the topic of miscarriage noting, "I'll bring this up if you’re comfortable talking about it, because I know you’ve spoken publicly."

Linking her own miscarriage to letting go of something important, Meghan shared, "I’ve spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced, and I think in some parallel way, you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for, and to be able to be ok at a certain point to let something go, something that you planned to love for a long time."

Hearing the candid thoughts of mother-of-two, Reshma replied, "I feel like you’re reading my diary, that’s really insightful."

Previously in 2020, Meghan wrote in New York Times, how she lost her second child after she felt a "sharp cramp" while changing her son Archie's nappy in July of that year.

The Duchess of Sussex penned that she went to hospital after felling ill in LA home and noted husband Prince Harry's "heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieced of mine," as the couple grieved their unborn child.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies
Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration
Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration
Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech
Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech
Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video
Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack