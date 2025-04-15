Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast

Meghan Markle has revealed the horrific experience of losing a child in miscarriage.
In the new episode of Confessions of a Female Founder, aired on Tuesday, April 15, the Royal opened up about "heartbreak," with close pal and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, who has also suffered miscarriages.
The 43-year-old carefully turned the conversation to the topic of miscarriage noting, "I'll bring this up if you’re comfortable talking about it, because I know you’ve spoken publicly."
Linking her own miscarriage to letting go of something important, Meghan shared, "I’ve spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced, and I think in some parallel way, you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for, and to be able to be ok at a certain point to let something go, something that you planned to love for a long time."
Hearing the candid thoughts of mother-of-two, Reshma replied, "I feel like you’re reading my diary, that’s really insightful."
Previously in 2020, Meghan wrote in New York Times, how she lost her second child after she felt a "sharp cramp" while changing her son Archie's nappy in July of that year.
The Duchess of Sussex penned that she went to hospital after felling ill in LA home and noted husband Prince Harry's "heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieced of mine," as the couple grieved their unborn child.
For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.