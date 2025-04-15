Meghan Markle throws shade at Queen Elizabeth as she shares sad update on kids

Meghan Markle has seemingly taken a subtle dig at the late Queen Elizabeth II as she recently shared a shocking update about her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Duchess of Sussex, who re-shared a letter sent by the Ukraine's vice president, Yulia Svyrydenko, on her Instagram Stories last week.
In the letter, the 39-year-old politician addressed Meghan as "Your Royal Highness."
Despite stepping down as a working royal in 2020, after the deceased Queen announced the couple would no longer use their His/Her Royal Highness titles, Meghan was introduced as "YRH" in a letter.
The first vice president began, "Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere thanks for everything your family is doing for Ukraine."
Yulia Svyrydenko wrote the letter after Prince Harry's unexpected visit to the war-sensitive state last week.
Shortly after her headline-grabbing move, Kinsey Schofield slammed her in her show To Di For, where she discussed the former actress' actions.
She stated, "It's so disrespectful to Queen Elizabeth II's memory, Meghan Markle's poking the bear here, I have it on good authority that Prince William wants to strip them of their titles."
"And the Sussexes would like reassurance that he won't do that, knowing how much it would hurt their commercial opportunities," Kinsey noted.
This update came before Meghan Markle provided a somber update about her kids, whom she shares with her husband, Prince Harry, during the latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, aired on Tuesday, April 15.
While conversing with Reshma Saujani, founder of nonprofit organizations Girls Who Code and Moms First, the mom-of-two disclosed that her children were diagnosed with RSV and Influenza A.
She explained, "My Kids, for example, right now one has RSV and the other has Influenza A. Cough syrup all night and rubbing their back, and you still have to find a way to show up for both."
As of now, Meghan Markle has not responded to the criticism she has been facing after using the term Your Royal Highness recently.