King Charles displays Queen Alexandra’s 1902 coronation gown at Royal exhibit

King Charles announced a special exhibit to display late Queen Alexandra’s iconic coronation dress.
On Tuesday, April 15, the Royal Family of the United Kingdom took to its official Instagram Story to re-share Royal Collection Trust’s post that announced the display of the dazzling gown worn by the late Queen at her coronation ceremony in 1902.
“Queen Alexandra’s Coronation dress from 1902, now on display at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace,” stated the caption.
The Story also had a link that directed to the Royal Collection Trust website’s one of the official pages titled THE EDWARDIANS: AGE OF ELEGANCE.
On the website, the British Royals shared the schedule of the exhibit, mentioning that it is opened for public five days a week that include Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The Royal exhibit, that began on April 11, 2025, will continue until November 23, 2025.
It was also shared that from July 10 to August 31, 2025, Queen Alexandra’s precious coronation dress will also be open to display on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Queen Alexandra was the great-great-grandmother of King Charles, and the Queen Consort of the UK, the British Dominions, and Empress of India, from January 22, 1901, to May 6, 1910, as the wife of King Edward VII.