Royal

Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday

Belgium’s King Philippe celebrates his milestone 65th birthday today on April 15, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Belgian Royal Family rang in King Philippe’s milestone birthday with a new official portrait.

On Tuesday, April 15, the Royal Family of Belgium took to Instagram to unveil a new picture of the Monarch to celebrate his 65th birthday.

“Today the King turns 65! On the occasion of his birthday we are happy to share a new portrait of the King with you,” they stated in the caption of the post.

The photograph, which was taken in a cool setting, featured the handsome Monarch sitting in what appears to be the Royal Palace’s library.

For the special portrait, King Philippe was dressed in a black two-piece suit, paired with a patterned tie.

Keeping his focus off-camera, the Belgian King wore a subtle smile as he posed for the photo.

The newly-released portrait garnered immense praise from the Royal fans as well as several heartwarming birthday wishes for Philippe.

“Happy Birthday! Magnificent portrait that truly captures the King's personality,” admired a fan.

A second wished, “Happy birthday and long life to the King of Belgium.”

“I wish you a very happy birthday Your Majesty King Philippe and may you enjoy many more fruitful years to come,” a third commented.

King Philippe, who was born on April 15, 1960, is the eldest child on King Albert II and Queen Paola. He rose to the Belgian throne after his father’s abdication due to health reasons on July 21, 2013.

