Queen Mary of Denmark mourns death of close pal, Michael Halbye

Mary Elizabeth Donaldson released a somber statement on the tragic demise of Michael Halbye

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Queen Mary of Denmark recently paid a moving tribute to her deceased longtime pal, Michael Halbye, in a somber statement.

The 53-year-old Danish Royal Family member expressed her "great sadness" over the tragic accident of her pal, who suddenly died after suffering internal bleeding from a ski in the Swiss region on April 12.

As reported by GB News, the Danish royal penned, "I received the news of Michael Halbye's sudden passing with great sadness. Michael Halbye was a person of rare positive energy."

"Vast knowledge, and a strong commitment to making a difference for those outside the community. He was also my friend and will be missed by many. My thoughts are with his family and close friends," the statement noted.

Late Michael was serving as a board member of Queen Mary’s foundation for over 17 years.

Before joining Queen Mary's organization, he was employed at King of Denmark, Frederik X's former tech company.

The Chairperson of the Lego Group, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, has also released an honouring note for Michael.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of Michael's sudden passing, our thoughts and care go to Michael's family and loved ones,”

As of now, King Frederik X has not issued any statement on the sudden demise of his former employee.  

