A$AP Rocky issues apology on viral Met Gala mishap

A$AP Rocky has issued a public apology after a viral video showed him pushing past a crowd and inadvertently facepalming a woman while trying to enter the Met Gala.
While conversing with Vogue, the Praise the Lord singer apologized as he acknowledged a viral moment from Met Gala night when he accidentally facepalmed a fan.
“I was gonna be late for the Met Gala,” he explained, adding, “I was trying to get in my room, and this poor young little lady, man, I didn't even know that I messed up her glasses."
“To whoever that young lady was. Again, I apologize. I'm so sorry. I ain't mean to do that, sweetheart. My fault,” A$AP Rocky added.
To note, on May 1, 2023, the Sundress rapper was filmed attempting to make his way to the entrance of The Carlyle.
However, he was not able to make his way and ended up stuck behind a crowd of fans and used a bystander's shoulder to lift himself over the hotel’s barrier.
He accidentally tilted the woman’s glasses during the process.
At the time, the fan posted a selfie on Twitter, with her oversized frames after the incident. "A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me," she wrote.
The rapper took note of the selfie, replying, "LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART" before following her @youareasapmadz account.
"I'm printing this on a t-shirt," she joked back, adding, "Why is A$AP now oomf [one of my friends]?"
For Met Gala 2023, A$AP Rocky opted to don a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid, high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.