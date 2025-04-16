Entertainment

A$AP Rocky issues apology on viral Met Gala mishap

'Praise the Lord' singer apologized as he acknowledged a viral moment from Met Gala night

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 16, 2025
A$AP Rocky issues apology on viral Met Gala mishap
A$AP Rocky issues apology on viral Met Gala mishap

A$AP Rocky has issued a public apology after a viral video showed him pushing past a crowd and inadvertently facepalming a woman while trying to enter the Met Gala.

While conversing with Vogue, the Praise the Lord singer apologized as he acknowledged a viral moment from Met Gala night when he accidentally facepalmed a fan.

“I was gonna be late for the Met Gala,” he explained, adding, “I was trying to get in my room, and this poor young little lady, man, I didn't even know that I messed up her glasses."

“To whoever that young lady was. Again, I apologize. I'm so sorry. I ain't mean to do that, sweetheart. My fault,” A$AP Rocky added.

To note, on May 1, 2023, the Sundress rapper was filmed attempting to make his way to the entrance of The Carlyle.

However, he was not able to make his way and ended up stuck behind a crowd of fans and used a bystander's shoulder to lift himself over the hotel’s barrier.

He accidentally tilted the woman’s glasses during the process.

At the time, the fan posted a selfie on Twitter, with her oversized frames after the incident. "A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me," she wrote.

The rapper took note of the selfie, replying, "LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART" before following her @youareasapmadz account.

"I'm printing this on a t-shirt," she joked back, adding, "Why is A$AP now oomf [one of my friends]?"

For Met Gala 2023, A$AP Rocky opted to don a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid, high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation

Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation
Angel Reese marks huge win at 22: 'so blessed'

Angel Reese marks huge win at 22: 'so blessed'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s drama intensifies as crew member makes new claims

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s drama intensifies as crew member makes new claims
Duke, Duchess of Westminster enjoy thrilling day with godson Prince George

Duke, Duchess of Westminster enjoy thrilling day with godson Prince George
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s drama intensifies as crew member makes new claims
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s drama intensifies as crew member makes new claims
Ben Affleck gets candid about rekindling love with J.Lo, Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck gets candid about rekindling love with J.Lo, Jennifer Garner
Inside Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'awkward' interaction at recent appearance
Inside Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'awkward' interaction at recent appearance
Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Miley Cyrus announces big surprise to celebrate ‘End of the World’s success
Miley Cyrus announces big surprise to celebrate ‘End of the World’s success
Kylie Jenner drops adorable video with son after Travis Scott's Coachella snub
Kylie Jenner drops adorable video with son after Travis Scott's Coachella snub
Katy Perry shares thrilling footage from space mission after return: Watch
Katy Perry shares thrilling footage from space mission after return: Watch
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck’s flirtatious statement
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck’s flirtatious statement
Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch draws fire from Emily Ratajkowski
Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch draws fire from Emily Ratajkowski
Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare
Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare
Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event
Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event