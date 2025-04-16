Royal

Prince Harry speaks out on Meghan Markle’s business move

The Duchess of Sussex’s recent launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and the Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan'

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 16, 2025
Prince Harry has finally broken his silence on Meghan Markle’s latest business venture, expressing pride and support for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the Duchess of Sussex’s recent launch of her lifestyle brand, and the Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which was released in March.

"I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do," Prince Harry said.

"I'm incredibly proud," he added.

Notably, Prince Harry also made a brief appearance in a show, Netflix series, appearing in the final episode during a celebratory brunch for Meghan's business.

In an episode Harry and Meghan had a PDA moment as they kissed each other and the duke told her, “You did a really great job. I love it.”

Meghan, who shares Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, with Harry—also showed her support to her family in return.

She seemingly included a tribute to her husband in the logo for As Ever by including a palm tree as a nod to their home in California.

Apart from launching a lifestyle brand, and releasing her Netflix series, Meghan also took the spotlight by launching a new Lemonada Media podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, which premiered on April 8.

