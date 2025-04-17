Blake Lively reacts to TIME100 List honor amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, and she reacted emotionally to the honor.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Gossip Girl alum gushed over landing into TIME's 100 list despite her ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.
“It’s an honor to be acknowledged on the @time 100 list for 2025,” Lively, who was named alongside others like President Donald Trump and Joe Rogan, wrote in the caption.
Alongside the sweet note, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself on the TIME100 cover and a screenshot of the essay civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill wrote about her.
Lively further noted, “To be written about by the great @sherrilynifill is not something I take lightly. Her work has shaped our nation. WHO SHE IS - as a human, woman, mother, leader, fighter, healer, empath, risk taker and dream maker- has shaped my heart and also my stamina to never stop believing in a future that’s better and safer for everyone.
“Thank you @time And thank you @sherrilynifill for one of the most surreal and meaningful moments of my life in this honor. My 10 year old self is pretty blown away right now,” she added.
Besides Blake Lively, the magazine has also named Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, Demi Moore, Snoop Dogg and more to the coveted list.