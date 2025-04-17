King Charles releases first statement amid reports of 'ignoring' Prince Harry's calls

Buckingham Palace shares Monarch's heartfelt message ahead of key Royal event

King Charles releases first statement amid reports of 'ignoring' Prince Harry's calls

King Charles III has shared an emotional amid the speculations that he has been ignoring Prince Harry's calls.

Just days before Easter Sunday, the 46-year-old monarch has penned a beautiful wish for everyone celebrating the auspicious occasion.

“On Maundy Thursday, Jesus knelt and washed the feet of many of those who would abandon Him," the king began in his message.

Charles continued, “His humble action was a token of His love that knew no bounds or boundaries and is central to Christian belief."

“The love He showed when He walked the Earth reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions, and in the hearts of all who seek the good of others,” he added.

To note, King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the traditional Maundy Service, scheduled to held this year in Durham Cathedral. 

During the service, Charles will present to minted coins to 76 men and women, the same number as the King's age.

This message from the cancer-stricken royal comes after People magazine reported that Prince Harry's calls and messages are still being "ignored" by the monarch.

Reflecting on Harry's years long feud with the Royal Family, an inside source has revealed that "nothing has changed" between the Duke of Sussex and his majesty's rift.

