Danish Royals come together for heartwarming family celebration

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark made a stylish return to public life alongside their children, just hours after a glamorous night out.
The Dutch Royal family turned to Instagram account on Thursday to share a slew of photos, marking Queen Margrethe's 85th birthday at their country abode, Fredensborg Palace.
In a shared post, King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined by all four of their children – Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
Queen Margrethe stood in the center on the steps of the palace surrounded by her family, including her grandchildren and her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Princess Benedikte.
The former Queen of Denmark was also joined by another close companion, her beloved dachshund, Tilia.
In a caption the palace worte, “At exactly 12:00 PM, the birthday celebrant of the day, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe, stepped out onto the main staircase of Fredensborg Palace, joined by the King and Queen, her grandchildren, and two sisters.”
The palace continued, “From the staircase, Queen Margrethe and the family enjoyed a birthday concert performed by the Royal Life Guards' Music Corps in the Inner Courtyard. Many—young and old—had gathered with flags, and some even wore royal crowns to wish Her Majesty a happy 85th birthday. After the concert, Their Majesties the King and Queen hosted a lunch at the palace.”
Prior to this, the Danish royal palace shared two new portraits of Queen Margrethe, taken at Fredensborg Palace.