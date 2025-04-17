Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares rare snaps with Duke from early romance

Grand Duchess Maria is taking a trip down a memory lane to her early romance days with Grand Duke Henri before marriage!
On Thursday, the Luxembourg royal took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a heartwarming video, containing many throwback images of her and the duke’s college and university days.
The nostalgic photos captured many key moments from the life of young Maria Teresa and her future husband, the then-Crown Prince of Luxembourg, in Geneva in 1979.
“Following her studies at the École Française de New York, the Grand Duchess continued her education at the Institute Marie-José in Gstaad, then at the Boarding School Marie-Thérèse in Geneva, where she obtained her baccalauréat in 1975,” the caption noted.
It further added, “She then studied Political Sciences at the University of Geneva. It was in this city, so dear to her heart, that she met in 1979 her future husband, the then-Crown Prince of Luxembourg. Discover this key moment immortalized in these unique photos.”
Grand Duchess Maria’s sweet post comes a day after she posted an adorable birthday wish for the duke on his milestone 70th birthday.
"A very happy birthday to my extraordinary husband,” the 69-year-old royal wrote alongside a slew of their portraits taken by Sophie Margue.
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa Mestre and His Royal Highness tied the knot on February 14, 1981, at the Notre-Dame Cathedral of Luxembourg.