King Willem, Queen Máxima join school kids at cheerful King’s Games event

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are having a “fun” time with schoolchildren!
On Thursday, April 17, the Dutch Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to share about the Royal Couple’s latest engagement, reporting that they gave a greenlit to the annual King’s Games.
In the post, they also dropped a delightful video in which the King and Queen of the Netherlands can be seen enjoying their time with adorable schoolchildren at primary school KPO De Vlindertuin in Roosendaal.
The clip showcased King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima participating with the kids in various games and sports activities, including tug of war, football, cycling, and racing.
“Having breakfast together, exercising and having fun: that's what the King's Games are all about!” captioned the Dutch Royals.
They continued, “After the traditional King's breakfast, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will give the starting signal for the national opening of the King's Games at primary school KPO De Vlindertuin in Roosendaal. Afterwards, they will visit various sports activities.”
Sharing about this year’s theme for the games, the Royal Family noted, “This year's theme? Give the King's Games a 'TWIST!'. Children are challenged to come up with something that will make them move even more. A big or small adjustment, serious or a bit crazy, everything is possible.”
King’s Games, which is held annually in the week leading up to King Willem-Alexander’s birthday on April 27, is aimed to promote physical activity, healthy eating, and having fun among primary schoolchildren.