Instagram's exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends

Instagram has announced a new feature in order to bring back the original purpose of the social media platform

Instagrams exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends
Instagram's exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends

Instagram has introduced a new featured called Blend, which let users create a customised reels feed, that they can share with their friends.

On Thursday, April 17, the social media platform shared that the new update are invite-only and can be created with a singular friend or with a group chat.

Instagram Blend could be used as an alternative to sending your friends reels that they might enjoy.

Once you join or accept a Blend invite, you would be able to browse through the reels picked for each person in the group chat.

Blend aims to bring back Instagram closer to its actual purpose of sharing moments with friends, something that's been overrun in recent years by the rise of influencers and ads.

The new feature also gives an edge to Instagram as its not available on TikTok, the social media platform's main rival.

How to use Instagram Blend

The feature is rolling out in a gradual manner, and in selective countries and can only be created with group chats and personal conversation, when the other person has access to it as well.

Instagrams exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends

To check the access, you first need to see if a two-emoji-hugging icon is appeared right beside the other person's username in the chat.

If its available, both you and your friend can invite each other to create an Instagram Blend, by following given steps.

1. Open Instagram.

2. Go to the chat, where you want to create a Blend.

3. Tap on the Blend icon.

4. An invite will be sent within the chat.

5. Once the other person accepted, you can now access the Blend feed by tapping on the same icon.

Japanese airport receives 'cute' overhaul amid Osaka Expo 2025

Japanese airport receives 'cute' overhaul amid Osaka Expo 2025
Tamannaah Bhatia signs on for 'No Entry 2'

Tamannaah Bhatia signs on for 'No Entry 2'

BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour

BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour

Prince William 'embarrasses' King Charles with shocking decision

Prince William 'embarrasses' King Charles with shocking decision
MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei
MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei
xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience
xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
Musk’s X DMs to be replaced by ‘XChat:’ All you need to know
Musk’s X DMs to be replaced by ‘XChat:’ All you need to know
US to impede DeepSeek from purchasing American technology: Report
US to impede DeepSeek from purchasing American technology: Report
Zoom restores services after widespread outage
Zoom restores services after widespread outage
Meta blocks Apple Intelligence on its apps to prioritise in-house AI
Meta blocks Apple Intelligence on its apps to prioritise in-house AI
Apple releases iOS 18.4.1 update with security fixes
Apple releases iOS 18.4.1 update with security fixes
Scientists discover ‘strongest evidence’ of life on alien planet
Scientists discover ‘strongest evidence’ of life on alien planet
Google to expand Identity Check security feature with Android 16 update
Google to expand Identity Check security feature with Android 16 update
Elon Musk faces setback in legal fight with Tesla whistleblower
Elon Musk faces setback in legal fight with Tesla whistleblower
Microsoft launches 'computer use' feature for Copilot Studio
Microsoft launches 'computer use' feature for Copilot Studio