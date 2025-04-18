Instagram's exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends

Instagram has introduced a new featured called Blend, which let users create a customised reels feed, that they can share with their friends.
On Thursday, April 17, the social media platform shared that the new update are invite-only and can be created with a singular friend or with a group chat.
Instagram Blend could be used as an alternative to sending your friends reels that they might enjoy.
Once you join or accept a Blend invite, you would be able to browse through the reels picked for each person in the group chat.
Blend aims to bring back Instagram closer to its actual purpose of sharing moments with friends, something that's been overrun in recent years by the rise of influencers and ads.
The new feature also gives an edge to Instagram as its not available on TikTok, the social media platform's main rival.
How to use Instagram Blend
The feature is rolling out in a gradual manner, and in selective countries and can only be created with group chats and personal conversation, when the other person has access to it as well.
To check the access, you first need to see if a two-emoji-hugging icon is appeared right beside the other person's username in the chat.
If its available, both you and your friend can invite each other to create an Instagram Blend, by following given steps.
1. Open Instagram.
2. Go to the chat, where you want to create a Blend.
3. Tap on the Blend icon.
4. An invite will be sent within the chat.
5. Once the other person accepted, you can now access the Blend feed by tapping on the same icon.